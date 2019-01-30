Open Text Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $726.83M (-1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OTEX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.