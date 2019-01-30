Royal Dutch Shell Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019
- Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+138.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $92.04B (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDS.A has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.