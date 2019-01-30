Abiomed Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+34.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $196.47M (+27.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ABMD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.