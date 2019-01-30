Baker Hughes Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+73.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.05B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BHGE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.