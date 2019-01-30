Amazon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.65 (+50.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.89B (+18.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMZN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Why Amazon May Fall Following ResultsAWS (Amazon Web Services) Lacks Amazon-Like Margins