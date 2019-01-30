Yum China Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-52.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.92B (-13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, YUMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- What to watch: Comparable sales are expected to drop 0.1% during the quarter, driven lower by an estimated 4.3% decline at Pizza Hut to offset the 1.3% increase at KFC. Restaurant-level margin is anticipated to arrive at 10.9% of sales. An operating margin rate of 2.7% is expected.