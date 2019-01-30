CARBO Ceramics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.51 (+21.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $49.38M (-18.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.