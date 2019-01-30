Xylem Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XYL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.