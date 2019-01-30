Tesla earnings on tap

Morgan Stanley has a few key things it's looking for out of Tesla (TSLA +1.8% ) today when the EV automaker reports earnings after the closing bell.

Analyst Adam Jonas says the firm is looking to hear if EU and Asia Model 3 demand can compensate for a lower version mix. The forecast for Model S/X volume for the full year will also be watched closely, as well as the operating profit margin forecast for the back half of the year. Elon Musk's commentary on the Semi and Model Y could also be critical in helping investors to understand where future profit may be derived from.

"We are increasingly of the view that the confluence of economic, competitive, regulatory, political,and technological forces may potentially challenge Tesla’s status as a stand-alone entity. Whether this results in a positive or negative outcome for existing shareholders vs. the current share price is much harder to determine at this time," writes Jonas.

MS rides into the Tesla report with an Equal-weight rating and price target of $291.

A more optimistic spin is in from Oppenheimer's Colin Rusch. "We expect the company to lay out explicit plans on debt repayment and capex for US/China capacity. Second, we are expecting an update on the company’s product roadmap and timing beyond Model 3... We would remain buyers into the print," says Rusch on Tesla (Outperform, $418 PT).