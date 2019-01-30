Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.66B (-3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BLL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.