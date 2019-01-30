Coca-Cola closes on Chi deal

Coca-Cola (KO +0.1% ) announces that it completed the acquisition of Chi Ltd. in Nigeria.

The company lands full control of Chi after first announcing the deal three years

Chi produces juice under the Chivita brand and value-added dairy under the Hollandia brand, among many other products.

Coca-Cola says the acquisition further signals its optimism about Africa’s consumer opportunity and a commitment to its long-term investment and growth plan on the continent, where it has been present for more than 90 years.

Source: Press Release