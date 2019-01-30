Baxter Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: SA News Team
- Baxter (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.8B (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.