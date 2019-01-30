International Paper Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (+25.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.96B (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.