AmerisourceBergen Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.82B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.