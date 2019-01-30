Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO), now suddenly hot in M&A talk again, plans an analyst day in mid-March, its CEO says.

Shares are down 2.2% today, giving back some of the gains the stock made Monday after a Friday report suggested Alphabet, CenturyLink or a private-equity consortium could be takers. MoffettNathanson said Google was an unlikely buyer.

Despite that speculation, "whether we're public or private, whether we're stand-alone or part of a larger entity, our forward-looking opportunity is tremendous," Caruso said at the Metro Connect USA conference. He had joked in opening comments that after several years at the conference, "hopefully" he wouldn't be back next year with the takeover chatter. (h/t Bloomberg)

The company will report its earnings after the close on Feb. 7; it's expected to post EPS of $0.13 on revenues of $642M.