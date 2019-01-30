Post Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POST has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.