National Fuel Gas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $470.58M (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NFG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.