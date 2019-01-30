CNX Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETCNX Resources Corporation (CNX)By: SA News Team
- CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-70.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $433.48M (+30.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.