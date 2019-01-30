Silicon Labs -13.5% on misses; analysts see upsides

  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) reports Q4 EPS and revenue misses but analysts see some positives.
  • Benchmark reiterates its Buy rating and was encouraged by management's comments that bookings improved in recent weeks after the December weakness.
  • The firm sees Silicon Labs outperforming its semi peers and thinks SLAB is a good M&A target.
  • Stifel also maintains a Buy rating citing SLAB's long-term "positioning/design win pipeline in key secular growth markets underpins our expectations for healthier y/y growth rates exiting 2019 and beyond."
  • Silicon Labs' downside Q1 outlook has revenue from $183M to $193M (consensus: $219.4M) and EPS of $0.42 to $0.45 (consensus: $0.82).
  • SLAB shares are down 13.5% to $77.43.
