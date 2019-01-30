Parker-Hannifin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)By: SA News Team
- Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.42 (+12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.