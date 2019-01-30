YRC Worldwide Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)By: SA News Team
- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+204.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (+1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YRCW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.