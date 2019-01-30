WestRock Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: SA News Team
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.51B (+15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WRK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.