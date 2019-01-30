Stocks add to gains after Fed retreat

The FOMC held rates as expected, but also pulled any language about future rate increases, and also laid the groundwork for a halt this year in its balance sheet runoff.

Stocks have added to gains, the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) now up more than 2% , the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) 1.6% , and the Dow 1.8% .

Up earlier, the 10-year Treasury yield is now flat on the session at 2.71%.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has tacked on a few dollars, now up 0.5% to $1,321 per ounce.