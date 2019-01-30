Manpower Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Manpower (NYSE:MAN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.51B (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.