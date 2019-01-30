Short guidance knocks out 2019 gains for 8x8
Jan. 30, 2019
- Shares in 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) are down 9.9% and wiping out their 2019 gains after the company's earnings report yesterday contained guidance that disappointed analysts.
- For the current quarter, 8x8 expects service revenue of $88.6M-$89.6M, representing Y/Y growth of 18-19%.
- That falls short of hopes for 25% service growth, a target that is now pushed out a couple of quarters after a "disappointing step backward" in Q3, Needham says. Bullish Baird kept its rating at Outperform but shaved its price target to $25 from $26 (now implying 44% upside), saying "our recent channel survey should have been an indicator that the channel is not yet humming." (h/t Bloomberg)
