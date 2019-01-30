Judge sees 'clear-cut pattern' of PG&E starting fires

A U.S. District Court judge overseeing PG&E's (PCG -3.7% ) probation for safety violations that led to felony convictions for the 2010 explosion of one of its gas pipelines says the utility has demonstrated a "clear-cut pattern" of starting fires.

"Usually a criminal on probation is forthcoming and admits what they need to admit. You haven’t admitted much," Alsup told company lawyers today at a hearing in federal court in San Francisco. "There’s a clear-cut pattern here that PG&E is starting these fires."

Among several suggestions, Alsup proposes subjecting PG&E to criminal sanctions if it failed to shut off electric supply to portions of the grid on extremely windy days, trim tree branches and inspect and repair thousands of miles of power lines.

Attention is on Alsup because while PG&E's Chapter 11 filing freezes and relegates lawsuits brought by victims of the wildfires, the judge is overseeing a criminal case unaffected by the restructuring.