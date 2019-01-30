Powell: Evaluating appropriate size of balance sheet

The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed is now evaluating "appropriate size of the balance sheet" and when to end its runoff.

"The ultimate size of the balance sheet will be determined by demand for reserves by banks plus a buffer," he said.

Current estimates of reserve demand are higher than previous estimates, he adds.

Still, no decisions have yet been made on adjusting the balance sheet normalization path.

This year's economic growth "will likely be slower than the very strong pace of 2018," Powell said in the press conference after the FOMC's meeting.

Says FOMC is adopting a "patient, wait-and-see" stance.

"U.S. economy is still in a good place," he says, but notes some "crosscurrents and conflicting signals."

Such crosscurrents include Brexit, the partial government shutdown, and the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Conflicting signals come from some surveys of consumer and business sentiment have moved lower.

U.S. stock averages reach session highs--S&P 500 +1.9% , Nasdaq +2.5% , Dow +2.1% .

Dollar index falls 0.4% to 95.40.

2-year Treasury yield falls 4 basis points to 2.53%, while 10-year Treasury yield slips less than 2 bps to 2.697%.

