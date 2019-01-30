Carpenter Technology Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ET By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $555.07M (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.