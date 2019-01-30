Schneider National Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+39.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SNDR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.