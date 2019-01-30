TechCrunch: Google app may violate Apple policy like Facebook's does

Google (GOOG +2.5% , GOOGL +2.4% ) appears to be running a research app that might run afoul of the same policies that led Apple (AAPL +6.9% ) to disrupt an info-collecting app run by Facebook (FB +4.3% ), TechCrunch says.

Google's Screenwise Meter is an invitation-only program using an Enterprise Certificate to "sideload" the data collector onto phones, with gift cards promised in return for data monitoring.

And while Google appears to be far more upfront about the app, TechCrunch notes that using an Enterprise Certificate in this manner seems to be the same reason that led Apple to revoke Facebook's certificate, causing what NYT's Mike Isaac called "total chaos" inside Facebook as employee-only apps stopped working on iPhones.

Similar chaos could erupt at Google if Apple were to revoke its Enterprise Certificate as it did Facebook's.