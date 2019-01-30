Lancaster Colony Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETLancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (+29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.84M (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LANC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.