MKS Instruments +5% as Q4 results 'better than feared'
Jan. 30, 2019 2:57 PM ETMKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)MKSIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- MKS Instruments (MKSI +5%) surges as much as 6.7% after reporting Q4 results that came in "better than feared," says Cowen analyst Krish Sankar.
- Q4 results and revenue guidance suggest semicap customers are still working through their inventory, Sankar says, adding MKSI's Q1 earnings forecast was weaker than expected.
- MKSI could see headwinds from an industry slowing and an inventory draw down by customers such as Lam Research and Applied Materials, according to Sankar, who rates MKSI shares at Outperform with a $100 price target.
- Source: Bloomberg First Word