Samsung's 1TB smartphone chip enters mass production

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) announces starting mass production on the first 1TB storage chip for smartphones, which will likely go into its forthcoming Galaxy S10.

The 1TB embedded Universal Flash Storage or eUFS solution has the same package size as its 512GB predecessor thanks to 16 stacked layers of 512GB V-NAND flash memory and a new proprietary controller.

Samsung says its chip can store 260 10-minute 4K UHD videos compared to the 13 videos stored in the currently widely used 64GB eUFS.

The company says the chip offers up to 1,000 MB/s or roughly twice the sequential read speed of a typical 2.5-in. SATA SSD, which makes for faster uploads.

Samsung will expand production of its fifth-gen 512GB V-NAND through the first half of 2019 to address the expected demand for the 1TB eUFS.

Recent reports suggested that Samsung will offer 1TB storage as an option in the Galaxy S10.

Samsung will announce the new Galaxy devices on February 20 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.