Investors and analysts are looking at eBay (EBAY +0.9% ) a bit differently after the company announced the first dividend in its 24-year history. Shares of eBay now sport a 1.65% yield to new buyers, which is a higher payout rate than seen with the initial dividend programs of many tech companies.

Jefferies says eBay looks "more appealing" to value investors focused on income rather than to growth oriented tech investors, while warning that the accelerated capital return plan (dividends + buybacks) could sap investment into eBay's core business or long-term growth.

