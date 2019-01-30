Gran Tierra Energy hits 140% 2P reserves replacement
Jan. 30, 2019 3:15 PM ETGran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)GTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Gran Tierra Energy (GTE +3.5%) moves higher after saying its existing producing assets should generate $5.2B in proved plus probable oil and gas sales over the next five years, a 140% increase in estimates 2P reserves replacement over its year-ago forecast.
- GTE says its acquisitions and discoveries over the last four years now account for 81% of total company 2P before tax net present value discounted at 10% and have grown expected 2019 production to 4x the level of its legacy assets.
- GTE also says 2P reserves rose to 142M boe and before tax 2P NPV10 reached $2.7B; Colombia production for 2018 rose 15% Y/Y to 36,209 boe.