Embark autonomous semis hauling Amazon cargo

Amazon (AMZN +4.7% ) is hauling some cargo in Embark self-driving trucks on the I-10 interstate highway, according to CNBC sources and online photos.

Embark puts its self-driving tech in Peterbilt semis, and the vehicles generally operate with a safety driver behind the wheel.

Embark says it "moves freight for a number of major companies on the I-10" but those relationships are confidential.

Amazon statement: “We are always innovating and working with innovative companies to improve the customer experience and safety of our team. We think successful over-the-road autonomy will create safer roadways and a better work environment for drivers on long-haul runs.”