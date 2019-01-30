Boeing to decide in 2020 on launching new mid-sized jet, Muilenburg says

Boeing (BA +6.2% ) CEO Dennis Muilenburg says the company will make a final launch decision in 2020 on its proposed new mid-sized jetliner, depending on the results of a round of commercial pre-marketing.

Muilenburg said in today's earnings conference call that no decision had been made on whether to provisionally offer the aircraft to airlines in order to test demand but if it does, it would happen this year, followed by a decision on whether to go ahead with the industrial launch.

"And then, depending on the market response and our ability to build the right kind of group of launch customers, then we get to an official launch, or authority to launch, decision next year," the CEO said.

Boeing's plane would need to enter the market in 2025, when airlines will be retiring Boeing 757s and 767s and with rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) poised to pick up new plane orders.

Shares maintain strong gains after the company reported record revenues and profits; 2018 operating margins rose to 12%, led by the commercial aircraft division, which overcame supplier delays to deliver higher volumes of the narrow-body 737 and the larger 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing has started boosting Dreamliner production to 14 jets per month from 12 and expects to complete the increase in Q2, Muilenburg said on the conference call.