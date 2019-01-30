Dovish Fed means good things for emerging markets
- The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM +2.1%) is adding to session gains after the Fed this afternoon held rates steady, called off future hikes, and set the stage to end the balance sheet runoff (and suggested it stands ready to launch QE4, if needed).
- Along with U.S. markets, the EEM bottomed around year-end, and is up about 10% since, today hitting its highest level since September.
