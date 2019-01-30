Ally Financial to benefit from slowing deposit cost increases: BTIG

Jan. 30, 2019 3:50 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)ALLYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Ally Financial's (ALLY +5.7%) Q4 earnings beat was driven by credit improvements, slowing rate of deposit cost increases, and continued diversification of its earning asset mix, write BTIG analysts Giuliano Bologna and Mark Palmer in a note.
  • Slower pace of deposit cost increases--up 16 basis points in Q4 vs. 20 bps in Q3--"should continue and allow higher yielding auto assets offset NIM pressure from higher funding costs," they write.
  • BTIG boosts adjusted EPS estimates to $3.60 (from $3.53) for FY2019E and to $4.14 (from $4.03) for FY2020E.
  • Management FY19 guidance: Adjusted EPS growth of 7%-10%; ROTCE of 12%-13%; NCOs at low end of 1.4%-1.6%.
