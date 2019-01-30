Concho, Continental and Diamondback started with Buy ratings at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey initiates coverage of three U.S.-focused, liquids-weighted E&Ps - Concho Resources (CXO +3% ), Continental Resources (CLR +3.4% ) and Diamondback Energy (FANG +2% ) with Buy ratings, saying the three companies show best that "sustainable cash return growth is the key to making E&Ps competitive, not just relative to their history, but to the broader market."

Sankey starts Cimarex Energy (XEC +1.7% ), Encana (ECA +2% ), Parsley Energy (PE +4% ) and WPX Energy (WPX +1.5% ) with Neutral ratings.

The analyst views each of companies as quality operators at varying stages in the transition to "Renaissance E&P."