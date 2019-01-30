Concho, Continental and Diamondback started with Buy ratings at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey initiates coverage of three U.S.-focused, liquids-weighted E&Ps - Concho Resources (CXO +3%), Continental Resources (CLR +3.4%) and Diamondback Energy (FANG +2%) with Buy ratings, saying the three companies show best that "sustainable cash return growth is the key to making E&Ps competitive, not just relative to their history, but to the broader market."
Sankey starts Cimarex Energy (XEC +1.7%), Encana (ECA +2%), Parsley Energy (PE +4%) and WPX Energy (WPX +1.5%) with Neutral ratings.
The analyst views each of companies as quality operators at varying stages in the transition to "Renaissance E&P."
