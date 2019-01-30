Wynn +2% after EBITDA beat

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) trades higher after topping revenue and EBITDA estimates with its Q4 report.

Operating revenue was up 4% Y/Y during the quarter after increases at Wynn Palace and with Las Vegas operations offset a drop at Wynn Macau.

Adjusted property EBITDA increased 4.0% to $499.4M during the quarter vs. $480M consensus. Adjusted Property EBITDA from Wynn Palace and our Las Vegas Operations increased $36.5M and $1.1M, respectively, offset by a decrease of $18.5M from Wynn Macau

Adjusted net income rose to $6.54 per share vs. $5.46 a year ago.

Boston update: "The total project budget, including gaming license fees, construction costs, capitalized interest, pre-opening expenses and land costs, is estimated to be approximately $2.6 billion. As of December 31, 2018, we have incurred $2.03 billion in total project costs. We expect to open Encore Boston Harbor in mid-2019."

Shares of Wynn are up 1.93% in after hours trading to $122.81.

