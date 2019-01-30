Facebook +7.1% after profit jumps 61% for easy beat

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is jumping after hours, up 7.1% , after easily beating expectations on top and bottom lines in its Q4 report.

Revenues rose 30% to $16.9B; mobile advertising revenue made up 93% of ad revenue, up from the prior year's 89%.

Net income jumped 61% to $6.88B. Income from operations rose just 6%, to $7.82B, and operating margin fell to 46% from 57%.

But a sharp drop (66%) in provision for income taxes made a big difference. The company's effective tax rate dropped to 14% from 43% the year prior.

Daily active users were up 9% Y/Y in December, to 1.52B on average. Monthly active users were also up 9%, to 2.32B.

The company says it also estimates 2.7B people use the company's service "family" each month (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger), with at least 2B using at least one of the family every day on average.

Capex was $4.37B for the quarter; liquidity was $41.11B at quarter's end.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release