Crude oil hits two-month high on tighter U.S. supply, Venezuela sanctions

U.S. crude oil jumped to a two-month high, settling +1.7% to $54.23/bbl, helped by U.S. government data that showed signs of tightening supply and potential supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry; Brent closed +0.5% at $61.65/bbl.

So far this month, front-month contracts were up 19%, on pace for the best January performance since at least 1985.

The Energy Information Administration's latest weekly survey showed U.S. crude supplies rising 900K barrels, smaller than the expected 3.1M-barrel increase.

Also, gasoline inventories unexpectedly fell by 2.M barrels in the first decline since mid-November, as refining activity slowed by 2.8 percentage points to a 90.1% capacity utilization rate, and an indicator of demand for fuel increased.

“Because we had a huge drop in gasoline inventories, that gave a bullish tint to the entire report,” said Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, DNO, NDP, PXE, OLO, RYE, PXJ, SZO, CRAK, FXN, OLEM, WTIU, DDG, OILK, NANR, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, FTXN, JHME, OILD, OILU, USAI