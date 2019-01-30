Hologic FQ1 top line up 5%; guidance raised
Jan. 30, 2019 4:20 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)HOLXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 830.7 (+5.0%); U.S. Breast Health: 252.6 (+12.6%).
- Net income: 98.6 (-75.6%); non-GAAP net income: 156.7 (+2.2%); EPS: 0.36 (-75.2%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.58 (+5.5%); cash flow ops: 104.6 (-38.1%).
- GAAP earnings drop was due to a net tax benefit last year from U.S. tax reform.
- FQ2 guidance: Revenues: $795M - 810M; EPS: $0.28 - 0.30; non-GAAP EPS: $0.55 - 0.57.
- F2019 guidance: Revenues: $3,305 - 3,335 from $3,290 - 3,335; EPS: $1.39 - 1.43 from $1.33 - 1.37; non-GAAP EPS: $2.39 - 2.43 from $2.38 - 2.42.
- Previously: Hologic beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)