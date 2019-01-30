Microsoft -2% on mixed Q2, slowing Azure

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) drops 2% after reporting Q2 results that beat EPS estimates by one cent with $1.10 and narrowly missed on revenue with a reported $32.5B (+12% Y/Y).

Productivity and Business Processes revenue was $10.1B (+13% Y/Y in constant currency; consensus: $10.09B) with Office Commercial up 11%, Office Consumer up 2%, LinkedIn up 30%, and Dynamics products and services up 17%.

Intelligent Cloud revenue totaled $9.4B (+21% Y/Y; consensus: $9.28B) with server products and cloud services up 24% driven by the Azure increase of 76% (down from the 98% growth last year). Enterprise Services were up 7%.

More Personal Computing revenue was $13B (+7% Y/Y; consensus: $13.08B) with Windows OEM -5%, Windows Commercial +14%, Surface +41%, Gaming +9%, and search ads excluding TAC up 14%.

Gross margin was % (consensus: 62%) and operating margin was reported at % (consensus: 31.6%).

The company will provide guidance on the earnings call scheduled for 5:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

