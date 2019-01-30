Tesla down 2% after Q4 shows growing pains

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says it expects to post a "very small" GAAP net income gain in Q1 after the gap between production and deliveries during the quarter creates a temporary but predictable dip in revenues and earnings.

The company says it delivered 27,706 Model S and Model X vehicles in Q4 and 63,359 Model 3 vehicles.

Non-GAAP automotive margin ex-ZEV credits came in at 24.7% in Q4 vs. 25.5% in Q3 and 13.8% a year ago. Model 3 margins were stable at over 20% during the quarter. Tesla continues to target a 25% Model 3 non-GAAP gross margin at "some point" in 2019.

Tesla expects to arrange financing through local banks in China to fund most of the needed capex for Gigafactory Shanghai. Looking further ahead to capex needs, the company reminds that the Model Y will require less investment because it will be built on the Model 3 platform.

Free cash flow improved sequentially in Q4 to $910M. Cash flow from operating activities in Q4 was $1.23B.

Tesla is hoping for sustained rate of 7K Model 3 cars produced per week by end of the year. "Barring unexpected challenges with Gigafactory Shanghai, we are targeting annualized Model 3 output in excess of 500,000 units sometime between Q4 of 2019 and Q2 of 2020," updates the company.

