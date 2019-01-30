AGNC tangible NBV loses $1.44 per share in Q4
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Q4 net spread and dollar roll income (excluding "catch-up" premium amortization) of 53 cents per share vs. 61 cents in Q3.
- "Our net book value in the in the fourth quarter was adversely impacted by the combination of significant spread widening on Agency MBS and by the increase in interest rate volatility, which more than offset the benefit we experienced from the decline in interest rates," CEO and Chief Investment Officer Gary Kain.
- AGNC -0.8% in after-hours trading.
- Tangible net book value per common share of $16.56 as of Dec. 31, 2018, down $1.44 from Sept. 30, 2018.
- Economic return in the quarter was -5.0%.
- Investment portfolio weighted average CPR of 7.4%% vs. 9.7% in Q3.
- AGNC began to reposition it portfolio to a higher leverage target consistent with expectations for more favorable risk-adjusted returns and "greater confidence in a relatively benign interest rate outlook," Kain adds.
- Conference call on Jan. 31, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET.
