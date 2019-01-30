Limelight Networks +4% as it ekes out break-even Q4

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is up 4% after hours after it broke even vs. Street consensus for a small loss in its Q4.

Revenues fell nearly 9% with a slight impact from currency effects ($0.2M vs. total revenue as reported of $43.99M).

GAAP EPS was -$0.05, marking a net loss of $5.2M. Adjusted net income fell to $0.3M vs. $3.9M the year prior.

EBITDA was -$0.9M for the quarter, vs. a year-ago $3.9M.

“We made some tough choices in the latter half of 2018, as new revenue grew slower than planned," says CEO" Robert Lento. "As we closed the year, we were increasingly encouraged by the pace of business growth, including delivering all-time record traffic in December."

For 2019, it's guiding to revenue of $215M-$225M, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.10-$0.20 and EBITDA of $30M-$40M. Capex is forecast at $20M-$24M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Previously: Limelight Networks beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jan. 30 2019)

Press release