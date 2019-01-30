Genworth, Oceanwide extend merger pact to March 15
Jan. 30, 2019 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and China Oceanwide Holdings agree to an eighth waiver and agreement of each party's right to terminate their previously announced merger agreement.
- The waiver extends the deadline for the merger to March 15, 2019 from its previous deadline of Jan. 31, 2019.
- Genworth +0.8% in after-hours trading.
- The deal has received all required U.S. insurance regulatory approvals but remains subject to other conditions including required regulatory approvals in Canada and by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Oceanwide also needs clearance in China for currency conversion and transfer of funds.
