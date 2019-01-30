Matador Resources outlines plans to cut drilling activity

  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) says it will reduce its operated drilling program by releasing its south Texas rig upon the completion of its drilling program in the area next month.
  • To further narrow any potential 2019 spending gap, MTDR says it plans to sell portions of its non-core assets, particularly in its Haynesville and parts of its south Texas positions, and consider monetizing other assets.
  • MTDR says it also is implementing practices to improve capital efficiency in its 2019 operations, including potential reductions in service costs, additional multi-well pad drilling, increasing the number of longer laterals and greater use of in-basin sand in its fracturing operations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.