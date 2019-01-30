Matador Resources outlines plans to cut drilling activity
Jan. 30, 2019 4:41 PM ETMatador Resources Company (MTDR)MTDRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) says it will reduce its operated drilling program by releasing its south Texas rig upon the completion of its drilling program in the area next month.
- To further narrow any potential 2019 spending gap, MTDR says it plans to sell portions of its non-core assets, particularly in its Haynesville and parts of its south Texas positions, and consider monetizing other assets.
- MTDR says it also is implementing practices to improve capital efficiency in its 2019 operations, including potential reductions in service costs, additional multi-well pad drilling, increasing the number of longer laterals and greater use of in-basin sand in its fracturing operations.